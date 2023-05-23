© 2023
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Tuesday, May 23, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published May 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Debate continues over “controversial” materials at the Saline County Library

-A hearing is cancelled in Hunter Biden’s child support case in Arkansas

-LRPD arrest a man suspected of a 2020 homicide

-A trial is underway for a former LRPD officer facing child pornography charges

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
