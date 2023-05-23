KUAR newscast for Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Debate continues over “controversial” materials at the Saline County Library

-A hearing is cancelled in Hunter Biden’s child support case in Arkansas

-LRPD arrest a man suspected of a 2020 homicide

-A trial is underway for a former LRPD officer facing child pornography charges

