© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Wednesday, May 24, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published May 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A second lawsuit is filed challenging Arkansas’ congressional redistricting

-Central Arkansas cities say they’re being overcharged for use of the Pulaski County Jail

-Little Rock City Board members hear reorganization plans from LRPD officials

-Curbside storm debris collection is set to end in a few weeks

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Tags
Local & Regional News KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
See stories by Daniel Breen