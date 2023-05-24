KUAR newscast for Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-A second lawsuit is filed challenging Arkansas’ congressional redistricting
-Central Arkansas cities say they’re being overcharged for use of the Pulaski County Jail
-Little Rock City Board members hear reorganization plans from LRPD officials
-Curbside storm debris collection is set to end in a few weeks
