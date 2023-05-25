KUAR newscast for Thursday, May 25, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, May 25, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A Northwest Arkansas man gets a 4.5 year prison sentence for his role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol

-Central Arkansas’ regional planning agency names a new executive director

-Arkansas lawmakers reallocate federal COVID-19 relief dollars to help fund the new Arkansas LEARNS education law

-LRPD ask for help identifying the suspect who shot and critically injured a delivery driver Wednesday

