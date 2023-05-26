KUAR newscast for Friday, May 26, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, May 26, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Central Arkansas Library System board members vote to move forward with a legal challenge against a new state law regulating library materials

-A lawsuit challenging Arkansas’ congressional redistricting is dismissed

-Arkansas’ attorney general argues for the reinstatement of an Arizona abortion law

-Education officials work to replace a common standardized test

