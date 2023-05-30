KUAR newscast for Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A judge temporarily blocks the Arkansas LEARNS education overhaul

-One person dies, three are injured in a weekend shooting in Marianna

-The 2023 legislative session saw the fewest number of bills passed in Arkansas since 1971

-A charter school system selects a new leader

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.