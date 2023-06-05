KUAR newscast for Monday, June 5, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, June 5, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas Supreme Court justices uphold a lower court decision temporarily blocking a wide-sweeping education law

-17 plaintiffs join a lawsuit challenging an Arkansas law regulating libraries’ placement of “controversial” materials

-The state’s Secretary of Parks, Heritage and Tourism resigns

-More than 70,000 Arkansans have lost Medicaid coverage as the state pauses automatic re-enrollment regardless of eligibility

-Arkansas stands poised to end the fiscal year with a surplus over $1 billion

