Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Monday, June 5, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published June 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Monday, June 5, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas Supreme Court justices uphold a lower court decision temporarily blocking a wide-sweeping education law

-17 plaintiffs join a lawsuit challenging an Arkansas law regulating libraries’ placement of “controversial” materials

-The state’s Secretary of Parks, Heritage and Tourism resigns

-More than 70,000 Arkansans have lost Medicaid coverage as the state pauses automatic re-enrollment regardless of eligibility

-Arkansas stands poised to end the fiscal year with a surplus over $1 billion

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
