KUAR newscast for Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin approves the ballot title of a referendum to repeal the Arkansas LEARNS Act

-Advocates discuss Arkansas’ highest-in-the-nation rate of maternal mortality

-Arkansas is set to receive just over $1 million in a multi-state antitrust lawsuit against a drug manufacturer

-Arkansas’ attorney general sues over pollution by “forever chemicals”

