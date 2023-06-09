KUAR newscast for Friday, June 9, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Friday, June 9, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Just under 69,000 Arkansans lost Medicaid coverage in May

-Nearly all schools in the Arkansas State University system request tuition increases

-A top official with the Arkansas Department of Human Services takes a job overseeing the state's teacher retirement system

-The Interstate 55 bridge to Memphis will close for construction over the weekend

