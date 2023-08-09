Jacksonville School District partnering with health care company

Jacksonville School District leadership announced a new partnership at the high school on Tuesday. Unity Health, a system of healthcare providers with a location in Jacksonville, will join with the school's Academy of Health and Safety to help students pursuing careers in medicine build skills to propel them into careers or further education in healthcare after graduation.

Jay Chesshir, President and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the partnership will allow students to understand the real-world application of skills they learn in the classroom.

“It gives these young people an opportunity to work with those people hand in hand and see what this looks like,” he said.

Mark Amox, president and CEO of Unity Health, emphasized the importance of connecting healthcare professionals with their neighbors. Amox also expressed hopes that students who graduate from this program will continue working with Unity Health in Jacksonville, thereby strengthening the town’s medical care center and economy.

“If you want to see a healthy community, you'll see a healthy healthcare system,” he said. “We can't have that without partnerships such as this partnership with the Academies of Central Arkansas.”

This partnership will allow Jacksonville students to learn skills for careers and professional education in the healthcare field. Tanahja Williams-Jeffery, a student among the group present at the announcement, plans to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. Williams-Jeffery expressed her excitement for the partnership, and shared that she is grateful for the opportunity to apply her passion for helping animals and people.