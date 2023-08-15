Little Rock city officials begin sales tax increase discussions

City officials are making the rounds in Little Rock to explain a proposed sales tax increase to voters.

Leaders from city government met at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock on Monday to speak to residents of Ward 4, in the northwestern part of the city and represented on the City Board by Director Capi Peck. The increase will add an additional 1%, or one penny, increase to the city's current 8.6% sales tax rate.

Over ten years, the money is planned to improve parks, public safety, the Little Rock Port, and public infrastructure— what Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is calling the "Four P's."

Scott was not able to attend the meeting and was represented by his Chief of Staff Kendra Pruitt and City Manager Bruce Moore, who said plans for the additional tax revenue are “not set in stone.”

Public Works Director Jon Honeywell said the money will be “continuous to what we've been doing since 2011.” Tax increases also went into effect that year.

Honeywell said he wants to work to fund a full slate of infrastructure projects.

“Streets, drainage and sidewalks are our big emphasis,” he said.

Parks and Recreation Director Leland Couch said he was excited to use new tax money in his department. He says the money will be used to reopen parks like War Memorial which have been closed.

Little Rock Fire Chief Delphone Hubbard said the money will create a “continuous replacement plan,” helping the fire department buy new trucks and equipment. Police Chief Health Helton said he wants to use their portion of the money to “improve technology” and to better help residents having a mental health crisis.