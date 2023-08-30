City Year Little Rock begins service year

Members and supporters of City Year Little Rock gathered at the State Capitol rotunda to kick off the service year on Tuesday.

City Year is celebrating its largest team since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 35 service members serving across the Little Rock and Jacksonville-North Pulaski school districts. City Year recruits young adults to mentor underserved elementary and middle school students through tutoring.

City Year Little Rock Executive Director Jennifer Cobb gave words of encouragement to service members, who are entering this school year in the wake of the Arkansas LEARNS educational overhaul.

“In this city and in Jacksonville, we see not just challenges but opportunities,” Cobb said. “We see not just problems, but chances to be part of the solution.”

Little Rock School Superintendent Jermall Wright expressed his hope that the team would have a positive impact on the community, despite issues surfacing after the height of the pandemic.

"The challenges before us with educating the whole town while uplifting and healing our communities are great, but not insurmountable,” Wright told the audience.

Wright also thanked the City Year members for their service, which marks the 20th year of partnership between Little Rock School District and the program.

