Local & Regional News

Little Rock mayor postpones sales tax vote

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published August 31, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is seeking a second term. This year he will face three challengers.
Michael Hibblen
/
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is seen in this April 2022 file photo.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. says he wants to wait until next year to put a proposed 1% sales tax increase before voters.

Scott said in a statement Thursday that holding the election in November 2024 is “in the best interests” of the city and its voters.

"There are several challenges related to a November 2023 election, including a compressed window for voter education," the statement reads. "A November 2024 election offers us time to continue discussions about the tax framework and priority needs. It provides the opportunity for a greater number of voices to be heard on this proposal to bring long-needed, transformational improvements to our City."

Scott said the city will continue to hold meetings seeking to educate residents about the proposal, which would dedicate new funding to parks, the Little Rock Port, public safety and infrastructure improvements.

Scott faced a deadline early next week in order to put the proposal before voters this November.

Local & Regional News Little Rock GovernmentMayor Frank Scott Jr.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for Little Rock Public Radio.
