Strong winds cause damage, power outages in Little Rock

Some of the neighborhoods hit hardest by a March 31 EF-3 tornado are again dealing with a cleanup process Thursday morning after strong winds swept through Little Rock on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says a microburst caused straight-line winds between 70 and 80 miles per hour just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Entergy Arkansas says, as of Thursday morning, more than 7,500 households are still without power.

National Weather Service / X A graphic from the National Weather Service shows conditions around 3 p.m. Wednesday which led to damaging winds in parts of Little Rock

The storms caused damage to houses and cars, including fallen trees and power lines. Damage was mainly concentrated in west Little Rock, including some of the neighborhoods hit hardest by an EF-3 tornado on March 31.

The Little Rock Police Department says debris and malfunctioning street lights were widespread in the Napa Valley, Rainwood and Green Mountain areas of west Little Rock, as well as along Hinson Road and Rodney Parham Road. The department warns of traffic delays and a heavy police presence in the area.

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday afternoon, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. also warned of nonfunctioning traffic signals, saying LRPD and the city's fire department are working to keep traffic running smoothly.