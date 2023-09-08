Sanders teases launch of new workforce partnerships

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke at the Arkansas Workplace Employer forum Thursday, teasing the launch of partnerships between workforce training centers and schools.

These partnerships will seek to help students learn trade skills in addition to their classwork, skills Sanders says will hopefully enable them to get a job immediately after graduating high school.

“Kids have no idea what opportunities exist,” she said. “We’re trying to build these partnerships so that not only do kids know what their life can look like with a paycheck they can earn, but also have hands-on experience and the ability to talk to someone who is leading in that industry.”

The governor also promoted a new online resource center that aims to help Arkansans find jobs and encourage employers to hire locally.

“It's something that an employee, an employer all can go to and it will be an easy to follow, easy to understand system,” Sanders said. “So that we’re bringing all of the different elements to the same location.”

She revealed the site will be called “Launch” but did not announce a release date.