Rep. David Ray discusses issues the legislature will address in special session

Last week, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders said a special session will be held. In an interview with KARK Channel 4’s Capitol View, Rep. David Ray, a Republican of Maumelle, said that tax cuts will be one of the main issues that lawmakers will address.

Ray said the recent trends with revenue collection has shown a need to cut taxes.

“The state has run three consecutive years of now surpluses that are at or exceeding a billion dollars and that’s just a sign the state is overtaxing our citizens,” he said.

Ray said the legislature wants to lower the top income tax rate from 4.9% to 4.4%, along with lowering the corporate tax rate. Republicans have said the tax cuts are needed to keep Arkansas competitive with surrounding states. Amongst its border states, Arkansas has the second highest income tax rate, according to the Tax Foundation .

Ray said the Freedom of Information Act will also be one of the topics of the special session. He said recent threats to Gov. Sarah Sanders has shown the need to look at protections elected officials have to keep their security details private.