© 2023
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former North Little Rock Mayor Pat Hays dies

KUAR | By Roby Brock / Talk Business & Politics
Published October 5, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT
Patrick Henry Hays

From Talk Business & Politics:

Longtime North Little Rock Mayor Patrick Henry Hays passed away at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer.

Hays, a lawyer, was also a former member of the Arkansas House of Representatives and was the Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in 2014.

His six terms as North Little Mayor was marked by a period of tremendous growth and progress, especially in the downtown region of the city. During Hays’ mayoral tenure, the city saw developments that included Dickey-Stephens baseball park, Simmons Bank Arena (originally Alltel Arena), the Clinton Park Bridge, and a resurgence of downtown Argenta.

An avid enthusiast of maritime history, Hays led the effort to bring a WWII submarine to North Little Rock’s shores as part of the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum. His efforts as mayor with expanding the city’s premiere senior citizens center resulted in it being named after him, the Patrick H. Hays Senior Citizens Center on Pershing Boulevard.

In 2014, Hays was the Democratic nominee for U.S. Congress. He was defeated in the general election by U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, who still holds the seat. Hays returned to private law practice after his career in public service.

Hays was born in North Little Rock, Arkansas on January 8, 1947.[1] He graduated from North Little Rock High School, and then attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas School of Law. Hays joined the United States Army Reserves, reaching the rank of captain.

He is survived by his wife Linda, their daughter, Josie and three grandchildren.

Tags
Local & Regional News North Little Rock
Roby Brock / Talk Business & Politics
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock / Talk Business & Politics