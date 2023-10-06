The Arkansas Newswrap: October 6, 2023

You may have heard of #Podiumgate, but what exactly is it about a $19,000 lectern that’s polarized Arkansas liberals and conservatives alike?

Join hosts Brandon Tabor from KASU in Jonesboro, Matthew Moore from KUAF in Fayetteville and Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen as they delve into that story, and much more, on the inaugural episode of the Arkansas Newswrap.

On this week's show, we also hear about a new effort to enshrine the state's Freedom of Information Act into the Arkansas Constitution, as well as low water levels on the Mississippi River causing problems for farmers.

Tune in each week to the Arkansas Newswrap, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on KUAR 89.1.

