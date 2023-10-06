© 2023
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Arkansas Newswrap: October 6, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published October 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT

You may have heard of #Podiumgate, but what exactly is it about a $19,000 lectern that’s polarized Arkansas liberals and conservatives alike?

Join hosts Brandon Tabor from KASU in Jonesboro, Matthew Moore from KUAF in Fayetteville and Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen as they delve into that story, and much more, on the inaugural episode of the Arkansas Newswrap.

On this week's show, we also hear about a new effort to enshrine the state's Freedom of Information Act into the Arkansas Constitution, as well as low water levels on the Mississippi River causing problems for farmers.

Tune in each week to the Arkansas Newswrap, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on KUAR 89.1.

Local & Regional News
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen