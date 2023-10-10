Arkansas attorney general approves 'tampon tax' ballot title

The ballot title of a measure to exempt period products, like tampons or pads, from Arkansas sales taxes has been approved.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced the decision Tuesday. He previously rejected the measure's ballot title, saying its language was too vague.

A group called the Arkansas Period Poverty Project is working to put the measure on the ballot. They previously tried unsuccessfully to pass the law in the legislature.

The group now has to collect over 70,000 signatures from citizens across the state to get the measure on the ballot in the 2024 election. If it is approved by voters, it will go into effect in January 2025.

The group recently updated the proposal to include diapers. Griffin said the proposal's popular name and ballot title are “not misleading.”