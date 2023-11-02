Boyd Metals to add 20 jobs at Little Rock facility

Boyd Metals will expand its facility at the Port of Little Rock adding 20 new jobs in Central Arkansas.

“Boyd Metals, a subsidiary of Russel Metals, is excited to grow with our customers,” said Brian Newman, President of Boyd Metals, Inc. “Boyd Metals opened our Little Rock, Arkansas location in 2006 and expanding our footprint shows a commitment to both our employees and our customer base. We are happy to be a staple in the Little Rock community, and this investment enhances our reputation as the leading metal supplier in the region. Again, thank you to the Boyd family and our loyal customers.”

The expansion will add 40,500 square feet to Boyd Metals’ Little Rock facility for processing equipment and increased inventory.

Boyd Metals has made multiple expansions at its Port of Little Rock location. The company established a Little Rock location in 2006 and built the current facility – a 31,500 sq. ft. bay with office space – in 2009. To meet increased inventory needs, Boyd Metals expanded in 2015 building an 80-by-450-foot bay that added 36,000 sq. ft. of space.

“Boyd Metals is an Arkansas success story. With such excellence in how they conduct business, it’s no surprise to see their growth and success,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “We’re proud to see this Arkansas-based company continuing to expand in our state at the Port of Little Rock.”

Founded in Fort Smith, Ark., in 1991, Boyd Metals is a full-line steel service center offering carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, fiberglass, red metal, PVF, and other industrial products. Boyd Metals also offers in-house processing services, including laser cutting, sawing, shearing, flame cutting, plasma cutting, bar polishing, and sheet bending.

“Boyd Metals is an industry leader and an innovator in the metal fabrication cluster in Little Rock and across Arkansas,” said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. “This investment further solidifies Little Rock as a leader in the metals industry and creates additional jobs for our residents at the Port of Little Rock.”