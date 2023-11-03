© 2023
The Arkansas Newswrap: November 3, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen,
Brandon TaborMatthew Moore
Published November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT
arkansas newswrap logo

More than a thousand people gathered in Jasper to discuss the Buffalo National River. An investigation into possible child labor violations at Tyson has led to protests and community leaders speaking out. And a new poll shows Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders with a lagging approval rating.

Hear those stories and more on this week's edition of the Arkansas Newswrap from the Arkansas Newsroom.

Join hosts Brandon Tabor from KASU in Jonesboro, Matthew Moore from KUAF in Fayetteville and Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen as they delve into that story, and much more, on this week's episode of the Arkansas Newswrap.

Tune in each week to the Arkansas Newswrap, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on KUAR 89.1.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz and Chris Thile.
