The Arkansas Newswrap: November 3, 2023

More than a thousand people gathered in Jasper to discuss the Buffalo National River. An investigation into possible child labor violations at Tyson has led to protests and community leaders speaking out. And a new poll shows Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders with a lagging approval rating.

Hear those stories and more on this week's edition of the Arkansas Newswrap from the Arkansas Newsroom.

Join hosts Brandon Tabor from KASU in Jonesboro, Matthew Moore from KUAF in Fayetteville and Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen as they delve into that story, and much more, on this week's episode of the Arkansas Newswrap.

Tune in each week to the Arkansas Newswrap, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on KUAR 89.1.