Caitlin Draper announces run for 3rd Congressional District

Caitlan Draper announced that she will be running as a Democrat to try and unseat Congressman Steve Womack of Arkansas’ 3rd District. In an interview with KARK Channel 4’s Capitol View, Draper said her background as a social worker inspired her to join the race.

“As a social worker, I see the people of Arkansas suffering under the oppression of current leadership every single day. Our freedoms are at risk and our rights are at risk,” she said.

She also expressed her disapproval of Womack’s decision to support Rep. Mike Johnson as speaker of the House as a reason for running.

“Frankly, at the end of the day, he [Womack] voted for Mike Johnson and Mike Johnson is a direct threat to our democracy,” Draper said.

Draper said she is also concerned with Johnson’s views on abortion. While in Congress, Johnson supported legislation that would have prohibited abortions around six weeks into a pregnancy, according to Politico. The bill had exceptions for when the life of the mother was in danger.

Draper said she is from Dallas, Texas and moved to Fayetteville for undergraduate and has lived in Fayetteville since.