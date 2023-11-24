© 2023
The Arkansas Newswrap: November 24, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen,
Matthew Moore
Published November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST
arkansas newswrap logo

The American Heart Association reports people in rural areas in the United States tend to have shorter lives than people in urban areas who have greater access to health care. And an Arkansas nonprofit is seeking to get more young people involved in agriculture… in Africa.

Hear those stories and more on this week's edition of the Arkansas Newswrap from the Arkansas Newsroom.

Join hosts Brandon Tabor from KASU in Jonesboro, Matthew Moore from KUAF in Fayetteville and Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen as they delve into that story, and much more, on this week's episode of the Arkansas Newswrap.

Tune in each week to the Arkansas Newswrap, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on KUAR 89.1.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz and Chris Thile.
