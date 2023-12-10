President of LR Chamber of Commerce Jay Chessir says region expected to see job growth

In 2023, the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce closed on 10 projects totaling 370 million dollars in investments. In an interview with Talk Business & Politics, Jay Chessir, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, said this led to the creation of 1,600 jobs.

“Recently, the Department of Labor issued results in terms of employment. We now have more people employed in Little Rock, Pulaski County and the metro Little Rock region in the MSA than ever before,” he said.

Chessir said the types of jobs that were created in 2023 ranged from distribution to advanced manufacturing. He said the amount of jobs available in the region are expected to grow.

“Lightcast, the group we work with on a lot of our data, is now estimating we will increase the number of jobs in the next 5 years by 16,000,” Chessir said.

He added the forecast by Lightcast did not factor in the jobs that were created through the Trex project, which was a project that was closed in 2021.