The Arkansas Newswrap: December 22, 2023

Conflict and controversy abound in Arkansas news this holiday season, with the governor and prison officials fighting over how to best alleviate overcrowding.

A former employee is suing the Jonesboro Police Department over alleged wrongful termination. And the City of Fayetteville looks to new ways to tackle its litter problem.

Hear those stories and more on this week's edition of the Arkansas Newswrap from the Arkansas Newsroom.

Join hosts Brandon Tabor from KASU in Jonesboro, Matthew Moore from KUAF in Fayetteville and Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen as they delve into that story, and much more, on this week's episode of the Arkansas Newswrap.

Tune in each week to the Arkansas Newswrap, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on KUAR 89.1.