The Arkansas Newswrap: January 26, 2024

Why is Arkansas’ attorney general rejecting so many ballot measures? A chicken farm crisis in North Arkansas led to the slaughter of more than a million birds. And, a Northeast Arkansas judge hears arguments between a fired police department employee and the city.

Those stories and more, coming up this week on the News Wrap from the Arkansas Newsroom.

Join hosts Brandon Tabor from KASU in Jonesboro, Matthew Moore from KUAF in Fayetteville and Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen as they delve into that story, and much more, on this week's episode of the Arkansas Newswrap.

Tune in each week to the Arkansas Newswrap, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on KUAR 89.1.