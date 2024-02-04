UAMS obtains National Cancer Institute designation

Last week, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), reached its goal of raising $30 million to become a National Cancer Institute affiliate.

In an interview with KARK Channel 4’s Capitol View, Dr. Cam Patterson, chancellor of UAMS, said this designation will benefit the whole state.

"It'll add about $72 million dollars a year to the state's economy, 1,500 jobs and most importantly it brings to Arkansas drugs and therapy that are only available at NCI-designated cancer centers," he said.

Patterson said UAMS is now 1 of 72 institutions with this designation in the United States. Prior to this, the closest center to Arkansas was in Memphis, according to a press release from UAMS. Patterson said this will help improve treatment.

"If you're a woman, in Arkansas, you have increase risk of breast cancer. You don't have to leave the state to get cutting edge care," he said.

Patterson said the efforts to get this designation started in 2019 and the support of former Governor Asa Hutchinson helped get the General Assembly to support the initiative.