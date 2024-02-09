The Arkansas Newswrap: February 9, 2024

Arkansas’ Supreme Court is getting a new chief justice. Years after getting hit by a tornado, a major bookstore chain returns to Northeast Arkansas. And a new global center for Korean food is coming to the University of Arkansas.

Those stories and more, coming up this week on the News Wrap from the Arkansas Newsroom.

Join hosts Brandon Tabor from KASU in Jonesboro, Matthew Moore from KUAF in Fayetteville and Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen as they delve into that story, and much more, on this week's episode of the Arkansas Newswrap.

Tune in each week to the Arkansas Newswrap, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on KUAR 89.1.