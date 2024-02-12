Arkansas' congressional delegation support impeaching Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Last week, the U.S House of Representatives attempts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejanrdo Mayorkas failed, according to NPR News. All four of Arkansas’ congressional delegates voted in favor of impeaching Mayorkas.

In an interview with reporters last week, U.S Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers was in favor of impeaching Mayorkas, but said he was disappointed with how Republicans went through the process.

“We behave sometimes like we are in the minority. In fact, a lot like we are in the minority. I hope it’s not a core case of what we are going to see. We have got a lot of other important things coming up, the least of which is funding the government,” Womack said.

The failed impeachment of Mayorkas occurred while Senate Democrats and Republicans tried to pass immigration legislation. The bill failed to pass in the Senate with Arkansas Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, both Republicans, voting against the bill.

In an interview with Arkies in the Beltway, a podcast by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Boozman said he voted against the bill because it did not include provisions he felt were needed.

“President Biden has shown that in his actions he is not interested in securing the border. What we are trying to do from a legislative standpoint is making sure that he has to secure the border,” Boozman said.

U.S Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, shared the same sentiment as Boozman and said border security needs to be dealt with first before working on immigration reform.