State Sen. Reginald Murdock shares thoughts on Helena West-Helena

Last month, residents of Helena West-Helena were without water for a week because of issues with the city’s water system, according to the Arkansas Times.

In an interview with KARK Channel 4’s Capitol View, State Sen. Reginald Murdock, D-Marianna, said the state has helped the city with this situation, but it is still a work in progress.

He added the legislature needs to find ways to avoid and deal with similar issues that could happen in the future.

“We are going to have a do-over and it’s going to be lots of coming together. I love to see the work in the community. Many are coming together to try and make this work. It’s going to be a tough situation,” he said. “It won’t be the last breakdown you hear about, but we must stay together and be ready for tomorrow.”

Last year, the state approved a $100,000 loan to Helena West-Helena to put toward fixing its water system, according to the Governor’s office.

According to the White House, Arkansas will receive $528 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve its water infrastructure. The money will be distributed over five years.