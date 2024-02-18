© 2024
KUAR is experiencing disruptions in Monticello due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

State Sen. Reginald Murdock shares thoughts on Helena West-Helena

KUAR | By Ronak Patel
Published February 18, 2024 at 8:45 PM CST
Last month, residents of Helena West-Helena were without water for a week because of issues with the city’s water system, according to the Arkansas Times.

In an interview with KARK Channel 4’s Capitol View, State Sen. Reginald Murdock, D-Marianna, said the state has helped the city with this situation, but it is still a work in progress.

He added the legislature needs to find ways to avoid and deal with similar issues that could happen in the future.

“We are going to have a do-over and it’s going to be lots of coming together. I love to see the work in the community. Many are coming together to try and make this work. It’s going to be a tough situation,” he said. “It won’t be the last breakdown you hear about, but we must stay together and be ready for tomorrow.”

Last year, the state approved a $100,000 loan to Helena West-Helena to put toward fixing its water system, according to the Governor’s office.

According to the White House, Arkansas will receive $528 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve its water infrastructure. The money will be distributed over five years.
