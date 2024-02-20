© 2024
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAR is experiencing disruptions in Monticello due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Courtney Hudson running for different seat

KUAR | By Josie Lenora
Published February 20, 2024 at 5:15 PM CST
courts.arkansas.gov
/
courts.arkansas.gov
Arkansas Supreme Court Associate Justice Courtney Hudson will remain on the court whether she wins or loses her upcoming race.

With early voting underway in Arkansas for both presidential primaries and judicial elections, voters will also have the chance to cast a ballot for state Supreme Court candidates.

A sitting justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court is running for a new position on the same bench. Associate Justice Courtney Hudson is attempting to fill position 2. She currently occupies position 3, and has since 2010. Whether she wins or not, she will stay on the court.

Position 2, was formerly held by Justice Robin Wynne. He died in June of last year leaving the position open for an election. He was 70 years old.

Hudson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, that running for Wynne's position would be “a lovely opportunity to commemorate and honor him.”

Her race could result in two scenarios. If she wins and occupies the new position, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will have the power to appoint someone to fill her old seat. If she loses, Hudson will continue her tenure in position 3.

Hudson is running against Judge Carlton Jones, who currently serves on the 8th South Judicial Circuit. Jones worked as a prosecutor for 20 years before becoming a judge.
Tags
Local & Regional News Arkansas ElectionsArkansas Supreme Court
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Josie Lenora