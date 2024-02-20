Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Courtney Hudson running for different seat

With early voting underway in Arkansas for both presidential primaries and judicial elections, voters will also have the chance to cast a ballot for state Supreme Court candidates.

A sitting justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court is running for a new position on the same bench. Associate Justice Courtney Hudson is attempting to fill position 2. She currently occupies position 3, and has since 2010. Whether she wins or not, she will stay on the court.

Position 2, was formerly held by Justice Robin Wynne. He died in June of last year leaving the position open for an election. He was 70 years old.

Hudson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, that running for Wynne's position would be “a lovely opportunity to commemorate and honor him.”

Her race could result in two scenarios. If she wins and occupies the new position, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will have the power to appoint someone to fill her old seat. If she loses, Hudson will continue her tenure in position 3.

Hudson is running against Judge Carlton Jones, who currently serves on the 8th South Judicial Circuit. Jones worked as a prosecutor for 20 years before becoming a judge.