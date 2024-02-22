Three central Arkansas Democratic lawmakers face primary challengers

Three central Arkansas Democrats in the state House of Representatives are facing primary challengers.

Early voting is currently underway and the elections will appear on voters' Super Tuesday ballot. Denise Ennett, Fred Allen and Joy Springer, all being primaried, have a combined total of 26 years of legislative experience.

Springer has represented parts of central and southwest Little Rock for four years in the House and serves on three committees. This year, Springer is facing two challengers; Ryan Davis, who works for several nonprofits in Arkansas, and Kia Wilson who works as a legal assistant.

Meanwhile, Rep. Fred Allen, D-Little Rock, has served in the legislature for 17 years. Again, Allen is facing a challenger. 30-year-old Grant Smith is vying for his position. Smith is active in local Democratic politics. He previously challenged Allen in 2022 and only received a little over 400 votes to Allen’s roughly 2,300 votes.

Incumbent Rep. Denise Ennett currently represents parts of eastern Little Rock and Pulaski County. She is being challenged by R. Roosevelt Williams III, who lists himself as a community advocate. Williams ran against her in 2019 and 2020, receiving 5% and 30% of the vote respectively.