Widespread cellular outage affecting Arkansas customers, 911 service

A nationwide outage is affecting cellular customers of AT&T, Verizon, Cricket and other popular carriers.

The Associated Press reports more than 73,000 outages were reported by AT&T by 8:30 Thursday morning in cities like Houston and Chicago. Outages reportedly began around 3:30 ET.

A news release from the city of Little Rock says the AT&T outage could be affecting the city's 911 emergency response system. If experiencing difficulty connecting to 911, Little Rock residents should call (501) 371-4829, North Little Rock residents should call (501) 340-5446 and residents of all other areas of Pulaski County should call (501) 340-6963.

The news release urges residents not to call 911 as a means of testing their cell service. It urges those experiencing connectivity problems to use a landline phone or the Wi-Fi calling feature on their cell phone.