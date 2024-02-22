© 2024
KUAR is experiencing disruptions in Monticello due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Widespread cellular outage affecting Arkansas customers, 911 service

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published February 22, 2024 at 9:09 AM CST
Chelsea Beck
/
NPR

A nationwide outage is affecting cellular customers of AT&T, Verizon, Cricket and other popular carriers.

The Associated Press reports more than 73,000 outages were reported by AT&T by 8:30 Thursday morning in cities like Houston and Chicago. Outages reportedly began around 3:30 ET.

A news release from the city of Little Rock says the AT&T outage could be affecting the city's 911 emergency response system. If experiencing difficulty connecting to 911, Little Rock residents should call (501) 371-4829, North Little Rock residents should call (501) 340-5446 and residents of all other areas of Pulaski County should call (501) 340-6963.

The news release urges residents not to call 911 as a means of testing their cell service. It urges those experiencing connectivity problems to use a landline phone or the Wi-Fi calling feature on their cell phone.

