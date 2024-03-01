The Arkansas Newswrap: March 1, 2024

Changes to the diversity, equity and inclusion department at Hendrix College have students and alumni asking questions. The March primary is upon us, and so far we’ve seen low turnout in the early vote. Those stories, plus a review of the recent Governor’s Conference on Tourism coming up this week on the Newswrap from the Arkansas Newsroom.

Join hosts Brandon Tabor from KASU in Jonesboro, Matthew Moore from KUAF in Fayetteville and Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen as they delve into that story, and much more, on this week's episode of the Arkansas Newswrap.

Tune in each week to the Arkansas Newswrap, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on KUAR 89.1.