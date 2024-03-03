© 2024
U.S Rep. French Hill said he expects more continuing resolutions

KUAR | By Ronak Patel
Published March 3, 2024 at 8:06 PM CST
NPR

Last week, Congressional leaders agreed on a measure to avoid a partial shutdown of the federal government, according to NPR News. The measure would provide Congress until March 22 to approve a budget.

In an interview with Arkies in the Beltway, a podcast produced by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, U.S Rep. French Hill, Republican of Little Rock, said it is possible these types of continuing resolutions will continue.

“One may be confronted with a short term continuing resolution on September 30 to a post election lame-duck session. That’s always the consideration in a presidential election year,” Hill said.

The agreement from Congressional leaders will reach an agreement for half of the annual spending bills, with Congress having to approve the remaining 6 before March 22.
Ronak Patel
Ronak Patel is a reporter for Little Rock Public Radio.
