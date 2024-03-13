© 2024
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAR in Monticello is down temporarily due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

"Action/Abstraction Redefined" at AMFA through May 26

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published March 13, 2024 at 6:55 AM CDT
"Sun and Moon Gods" Artist: Doug Hyde; Photograph: Nathan Treece
/
Little Rock Public Radio

Ongoing through May 26 at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, "Action/Abstraction Redefined: Modern Native Art, 1940s to 1970s" explores the art of 36 indigenous artists from the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe who redefined the concept of abstraction in art during the mid-1900s.

Abstraction in art can be defined as using gestures or geometrical shapes that have no visual counterpart external to the work. It is sometimes an extreme interpretation of certain aspects of the natural world.

Listen to our conversation with Curator Tatiana Lomahaftewa-Singer and Artist Frank Buffalo Hyde, as we discuss the IAIA and the focus of the exhibition.

You can see the exhibit "Action/Abstraction Redefined" at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts through May 26.

Tags
Local & Regional News Arkansas Museum of Fine ArtsArkansas ArtsArts and Culture
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Nathan Treece
Related Content
Load More