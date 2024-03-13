"Action/Abstraction Redefined" at AMFA through May 26

Ongoing through May 26 at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, "Action/Abstraction Redefined: Modern Native Art, 1940s to 1970s" explores the art of 36 indigenous artists from the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe who redefined the concept of abstraction in art during the mid-1900s.

Abstraction in art can be defined as using gestures or geometrical shapes that have no visual counterpart external to the work. It is sometimes an extreme interpretation of certain aspects of the natural world.

Listen to our conversation with Curator Tatiana Lomahaftewa-Singer and Artist Frank Buffalo Hyde, as we discuss the IAIA and the focus of the exhibition.

You can see the exhibit "Action/Abstraction Redefined" at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts through May 26.