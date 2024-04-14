U.S Rep. French Hill one of the lawmakers to welcome japan's PM during visit to U.S

Last week, Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio gave a speech to Congress. U.S Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, was one of the lawmakers responsible for escorting the prime minister to the House floor.

In a press release, Hill said Japan is an important partner of the U.S.

"I was honored to welcome Prime Minister Kishida to the House Floor today as a part of the Escort Committee for his joint address to Congress. The United States and Japan have maintained a strong alliance for decades through shared economic, security, and diplomatic goals. As threats from China and North Korea grow, our nations are committed to expanding our joint national security priorities to ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains open and prosperous. Japan is a committed American ally who shares our nation’s values of freedom and liberty, and I look forward to our continued partnership as we work together to maintain a stable and robust Asia-Pacific region.”

Hill was selected as one of the lawmakers to escort the prime minister because part of his work related to foreign affairs. Hill traveled to Japan last year with members of Congress.