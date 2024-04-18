Our House celebrates $16 million expansion

Our House, a Little Rock-based housing assistance nonprofit, celebrated the completion of a $16 million expansion project Wednesday morning. The project opens up new facilities that Our House says will double the amount of care they can provide for the unhoused community in Central Arkansas.

Our House Executive Director Ben Goodwin says the community was key to making the expansion a reality.

“They’ve bought into this vision and the need to serve more people, and the vision that we can serve them in a way that changes their lives for the better,” he said.

During the ceremony, board members announced they have already started planning the next phase of expansion, which will provide additional housing for people in need. Goodwin was surprised to learn that this next housing project will be named in his honor.

“I have not processed my feelings about that yet… I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to steward this organization that means so much to so many people in the community.”

Woodley Choar and his two children are the first family to take advantage of the expanded housing. He says that Our House is unlike any other assistance program he has worked with, thanks to the wrap-around model of support.

“I’m a single father with three kids, and as a single farmer, there’s not that much help out there. That’s why I say Our House has helped me and the kids so much. It’s not just me, that’s the offer that they give. They’re doing it straight from the heart,” he said.

Our House says the 27,000-square-foot expansion will double the nonprofit’s housing capacity for families, as well as the number of children served in early-childhood and out-of-school programs. The expansion will also provide a dedicated space for on-site mental and physical healthcare.