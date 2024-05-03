The Arkansas Newswrap: May 3, 2024

A judge hears oral arguments in a lawsuit challenging Arkansas’ ban on teaching critical race theory in schools. A recent report dives deep into the Natural State’s election practices. And a nature center in Fort Smith is getting some much needed improvements.

Those stories and more are coming up this week on the Newswrap from the Arkansas Newsroom.

Join hosts Brandon Tabor from KASU in Jonesboro, Matthew Moore from KUAF in Fayetteville and Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen as they delve into that story, and much more, on this week's episode of the Arkansas Newswrap.

Tune in each week to the Arkansas Newswrap, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on KUAR 89.1.