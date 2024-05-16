Weekend Entertainment Roundup for May 16, 2024

Here's the latest Weekend Entertainment Roundup from Eric E. Harrison, culture reporter at the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

The fourth annual Pulaski County Fair kicks off Friday and runs through May 27 (but not this coming Monday and Tuesday) at North Little Rock’s Riverfront Park, 120 Riverfront Drive, on the banks of the Arkansas River. It’ll feature the P.B.J. Happee Days Shows carnival midway, rides, fun-filled games, a petting zoo and novelty vendors, with food options ranging from traditional fair favorites to gourmet treats. And the fair will debut a new BMX sports feature and a beer tent offering live music and adult beverages. More information is at thepulaskicountyfair.net or facebook.com/thepulaskicountyfair.

An ensemble of local musicians plays Antonín Dvořák's A major Piano Quintet and works by Rebecca Clarke, William Grant Still and Toru Takemitsu in a concert titled “HEARTbeats,” the 2023-24 season closer for the Close Up! Steinway Salon Chamber Series, 3 p.m. Sunday at the Steinway Piano Gallery Little Rock, 657 Arkansas 365, Mayflower. (501) 940-1562; steinwaylr.com/close-up.

“Breaking the Box,” combining documentary theater with fiction, video footage and music to examine race, education and the “school-to-prison pipeline” in America, is onstage at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Amerine/Calhoun Glass Box at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock.

Producer/actor Keith Harper and moderator Alexandria Brown will lead a discussion following each performance. Due to the subject matter, the show’s producers are recommending it for audiences of high school students to adults. It’s part of a series by Sparking Dialogue Through Drama, which presents socially themed theater experiences for teen audiences, with support from the Alice L. Walton Foundation, in partnership with the Ozark Living Newspaper theater Company. Visit events.arkmfa.org/event/sparking-dialogue.

And Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” is onstage through May 25 at Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. murrysdp.com.

“Fierce Women,” paintings by Katherine Strause that explore themes of racism, gender partiality and societal contradictions, goes on display with a 5-8 p.m. Third Friday Art Walk reception Friday at the Argenta Library Gallery, 420 Main St., North Little Rock. It’s up through June 7. (501) 687-1061; NLRlibrary.org.

And the 63rd Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition Awards Ceremony takes place at at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock. The exhibit, results of the statewide art competition for artists in grades K-12, goes online Saturday with some of the artworks on display at the museum through July 7. More information is available at arkmfa.org/event.

