U.S Rep. French Hill provisions included in FAA reauthorization bill will create more space for Port

Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration’s reauthorization bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden.

In the final version of the bill, which was modified by the Senate, provisions by U.S Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, were included in the bill. Hill’s provision will allow the FAA to relocate the VOR Cone, which is used by airports to control air traffic.

The moving of the cone will provide the Port of Little Rock a 1,000 acres of space. In an interview with Arkies in the Beltway, a podcast by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Director of the Port Bryan Day said he is excited that the cone will be relocated.

“It’s going to allow the LR Port to attract and recruit large industrial investments to grow jobs for Central Arkansas,” he said.

The bill also addresses fees to consumers by air carriers, safety regulations, airport infrastructure and training for air traffic staff, according to NBC News.