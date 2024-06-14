© 2024
The Arkansas Newswrap: June 14, 2024

KUAR | By Daniel Breen,
Brandon Tabor
Published June 14, 2024 at 8:00 PM CDT
arkansas newswrap logo

Lawmakers are headed back to the State Capitol next week for a special session. A conversation with a reporter exploring how Methamphetamine impacts rural America. And a new treatment shows promise for Arkansans living with major depression.

Those stories and more are coming up this week on the Newswrap from the Arkansas Newsroom.

Join hosts Brandon Tabor from KASU in Jonesboro, Matthew Moore from KUAF in Fayetteville and Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen as they delve into that story, and much more, on this week's episode of the Arkansas Newswrap.

Tune in each week to the Arkansas Newswrap, airing Fridays at 8 p.m. on KUAR 89.1.
