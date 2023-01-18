Arkansas classrooms invited to tell their stories for NPR's Student Podcast Challenge

The NPR Student Podcast Challenge is underway until April 28. It's the fifth year that the NPR Education Team has conducted the contest, which gives children an opportunity to tell their story and have their voice heard on the air.

Janet Lee with the NPR Education Team spoke to KASU News' Brandon Tabor about the contest and how classroom can get involved. The grand prize winner will get a visit from the NPR Education Team and have their story air nationally during an NPR news magazine show. Finalists will receive a swag bag for participating.

More details about the challenge, including submission guidelines and official rules, can be found online.