Munch's 'The Scream' is Stolen in Norway

A search is under way in Norway for the iconic painting "The Scream," stolen Sunday morning from the Munch Museum. Armed men took the expressionist work by Edvard Munch during the museum's regular touring hours.

Munch's "Madonna" was also taken in the theft, in which guards were held at gunpoint while the paintings were removed from the museum's walls. Norwegian authorities suspect the thieves may try to hold the paintings for a ransom. Hear NPR's Jennifer Ludden and museum employee Jurunn Christoffersen.

