Tony Awards Honor Newcomer, Old Favorite

Unidentified Man: (Singing) Some enchanted evening, when you'll find your true love…

The biggest winner at last night's Tony Awards will sound familiar to people who watch a certain type of old movie. The revival of "South Pacific" won seven Tonys, including best director and best actor.

Unidentified Man: (Singing) …or all through your life you may dream all alone.

INSKEEP: "South Pacific" is a World War II love story. It was a Broadway hit when it debuted more than 50 years ago, and it's a hit again. As for best play, the Tony honor went the dysfunctional Oklahoma family depicted in "August: Osage County."

Unidentified Woman #1: There's a Indian in my house.

Unidentified Man: They're called Native Americans now, mom.

Unidentified Woman: Who's calling them that? Who makes that decision?

Unidentified Man: It's what they like to be called.

Unidentified Woman: They aren't any more native than me.

Unidentified Man: In fact, they are.

INSKEEP: Another of last night's award winner focused on a number of people finding their place in America. Honors for best musical and best score went to "In the Heights."

Unidentified Woman #2: (Singing) One, two, three - what would you do with 96 G?

Unidentified Woman #3: Oh, man.

INSKEEP: It tells the stories of Latino families living in Washington Heights, which is a part of Manhattan. The characters express themselves using salsa music and rap. And the creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda rapped his way through his acceptance speech broadcast on CBS.

Mr. LIN-MANUAL MIRANDA (Creator and Star, "In the Heights"): I used to dream about this moment, now I'm in it. Tell the conductor to hold the baton a minute.