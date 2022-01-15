Police evacuate residents in Colleyville, Texas, during SWAT operation near synagogue

Police in Colleyville, Texas, are asking residents to continue avoiding the area near the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road, the address of the Congregation Beth Israel, as a SWAT situation continues.

UPDATE 1/15/22, 1:20 PM The situation at the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road posted about earlier remains ongoing. We ask that you continue to avoid the area. We will continue to provide updates via social media. — Colleyville Police (@ColleyvillePD) January 15, 2022

Police said they were "conducting SWAT operations" near the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road just after 11:30 Saturday morning.

A Shabbat service was scheduled at the Congregation Beth Israel at 10 a.m. A Facebook live stream of the service ended just before 2 p.m.

Colleyville Police Sergeant Dara Nelson told the Dallas Morning News negotiators have made contact with a potential suspect in the building, and no injuries have been reported.

Officials were evacuating nearby residents and have asked others to avoid the surrounding area.

This is a developing story.

