Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unmatched 22-year career

Tom Brady — often regarded as the greatest professional football player of all time — will retire from the NFL after 22 seasons.

The news was first reported by ESPN and later confirmed by both the NFL and TB12 Sports, the health company developed by Brady.

7 Super Bowl Rings.



5 Super Bowl MVPs.



3 League MVP Awards.



22 Incredible Seasons.



Brady has won seven Super Bowls. He spent the bulk of his career with the New England Patriots before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

His last game was the Buccaneers' playoff loss last week to the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN reported that his family and his health were among the reasons for making the move now.

