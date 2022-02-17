2 Russians medal at the Olympic figure skating final, but not Kamila Valieva

BEIJING — Russian figure skater Anna Shcherbakova took the gold medal in women's individual program at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Her teammate on the Russian Olympic Committee, Alexandra Trusova, won silver and Japan's Kaori Sakamoto took bronze.

Of the top performers was 15-year-old Kamila Valieva, who has been the subject of scandal in the days leading up to her performance. Valieva, who skated last, finished the night in fourth place. She fell multiple times in her routine, but landed her first quad jump.

The 15-year-old tested positive for a banned drug before the Olympics — a revelation that came out during the Games — but officials in Beijing allowed her to continue to compete anyway.

It was a night of big jumps for the top skaters of the night, with the Russian athletes nailing quad jumps in their routines — marking a landmark moment in the evolution of the sport.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Russia's Alexandra Trusova competes in the women's free skating program during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Nicknamed "The Quad Queen," Trusova was set to complete five quad jumps in her routine. She stumbled on two later in her performance, but her first major jump — a quad flip — received big applause from the audience.

Shcherbakova began her second-place performance with two quad flips.

