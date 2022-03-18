VIDEO: Parents of trans kids fear Texas' anti-trans orders

Imagine you're a parent, caught between supporting your kid — or facing a possible child abuse investigation. That's what many people worry could happen after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed the state's Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate certain gender-affirming care as possible child abuse.

Mallory Yu explains in this video report:

For more, check out our conversation with Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice at the American Civil Liberties Union, on the status of state-level anti-LGBTQ bills across the U.S.

Video by Mallory Yu and Catie Dull.

