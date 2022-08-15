Kraft Heinz recalls contaminated Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun pouches

Kraft Heinz announced the voluntary recall of 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend pouches on Monday.

Only those flavored Capri Sun products with June 25, 2023 "Best When Used By" date are being recalled, the company said.

The company says diluted cleaning solution, used to clean food processing equipment in its factories, was "inadvertently introduced" into a production line, contaminating the drinks.

Kraft Heinz said it became aware of the problem only after consumers reported problems with the taste of the affected juices.

The company said it "is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation."

Anyone who bought these beverages is urged not to drink the product and can return it to the store where it was purchased.

