Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband, sentenced to 5 days in jail for a DUI

Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi has been sentenced to five days in jail after being convicted Tuesday of misdemeanor driving under the influence in California, the Napa County District Attorney's Office announced.

Pelosi, 82, was arrested May 28 and later charged with driving under the influence and causing injury, "based upon an automobile collision," the DA said, and having a blood alcohol level above 0.08%.

The latter charge was dismissed after Pelosi entered a guilty plea.

Pelosi has already served two days, and will not have to stay in jail for two of the days due to good behavior, according to court records. He must also serve three years of probation and pay $4,927 in victim restitution for medical bills and lost wages.

Pelosi did not appear in court for his sentencing, as it is not required by California law, unless mandated by a judge.

